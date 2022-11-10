FEO to hold Election quiz for Fijians

The Fijian Elections Office will be re-introducing its online quiz.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says since 2019, the FEO has been running a lot of quiz competitions and they received an overwhelming response.

He says in accordance with that, they will be holding their final quiz competition in between the Election period.

The Supervisor of Elections says the quiz will be held on the 27th of November and will have a lot of winners.

Participants are reminded that registrations will open from the 11th till the 21st of November.

He adds they will be giving out $10 recharge cards to 10 winners, and five winners will walk back with $200 each cash while the top five will win $500 cash each.

Saneem adds they will also be giving away gift hampers and vouchers.