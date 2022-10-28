FEO to conduct another Snap Voter Registration Drive

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office will conduct another Snap Voter Registration Drive this weekend.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says their teams will be based in 23 locations around the country tomorrow and on Sunday.

“Our teams will be based in 23 locations all over the country.11 hotspots will be open in the Central Division, 5 in the Northern Division, and 7 in the Western Division.”

Saneem says anyone who has recently turned 18 can also register to vote.

He says they need to visit any hotspot with their birth certificate and a registered adult, preferably parents who can provide verification.

Saneem is reminding voters that the free-of-charge 1500 SMS platform is active on all mobile networks to provide verification for voting details.

The Supervisor of Election says as of the 2nd of October, a total of 691,824 Fijians have registered to vote.