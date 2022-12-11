FEO to closely monitor restrictions

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

Political parties, media organizations, and Fijians have been urged to adhere to the blackout period, which commences at midnight and will be in effect until 6pm on Wednesday (December 14th).

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says that campaign and media restrictions are derived from sections 63 and 118 of the Electoral Act.

Saneem says these are rules that have been outlined in the law, and it is the role of the FEO to monitor and ensure that all stakeholders involved in the 2022 general election, as well as members of the public, adhere to the restrictions outlined in the act.

“If you have erected campaign material, or structures displayed banners, put up posters of candidates or political parties in any vehicle or building in any place. They will need to be taken down before midnight tonight.”

Saneem says no one is allowed to approach voters for the purposes of campaigning.

He also states that no one is permitted to wear any political party’s emblem, clothing, belts, apparel, or accessory.

The SoE says they will monitor the restrictions very closely and will not hesitate to refer any probable breaches to FICAC.

Public Notice on Campaign and Media Restrictions