FEO happy with voter engagement

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office had a record-breaking 9,608 engagements with voters on Monday.

The engagements include new registration, and changes to voter cards, addresses, and voting venues.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the snap voter from Saturday to Monday drive yielded 11,980 engagements.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were talking about October 2021 When we upgraded to the latest voter cards and they were around 200,000 people that had only then had the blue colored voter card. I’m proud to say that my team has successfully engaged with over 300,000 people since October 2021.”

Saneem says they managed to serve over 300,000 Fijians since last year.