FEO reminds employers of tomorrow

The Fijian Elections Office is calling on all employers to allow their staff who are registered to vote tomorrow to exercise their right.

With just a few hours remaining for the 2022 General Election, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is stressing to all business owners who will be operating their business tomorrow, which is a public holiday, to be mindful of their staff.

“We are urging every single employer in this country to consider this for the country’s sake. Please allow your employees the whole of the morning until midday to go and vote and then come and work thereafter.”

Saneem says employees should be allowed enough time to cast their votes.

He adds businesses should already have a plan in regards to this.

693,915 Fijians will be voting tomorrow around the country.