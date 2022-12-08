FEO refers two to FICAC

The Fijian Elections Office has today referred Awadh Narayan Sharma to Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for a breach of the Electoral Act.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says Sharma breached section 116 (4) of the Electoral Act.

“We have referred Mr Awadh Narayan Sharma of the National Federation Party for breaching Section 116 (4) of the Electoral Act, which states that any political party or candidate for election to Parliament and any person representing or acting under the direction of, any political party or any candidate must not use any language or publish any document that seeks to threaten or incite hatred or violence of hatred in any form against any other person or group of persons. This is in relation to Mr Awadh Narayan’s comments for a person who has made the complaint that the person’s comments target a particular community.”

At a recent National Federation Party rally, Sharma claimed that Premila Kumar who was the local government minister and PM Voreqe Bainimarama visited in 2020 Mama’s Place in Caubati and promised development but never fulfilled this.

Kumar had yesterday clarified that this was false information and Sharma was spreading lies.

Meanwhile, Saneem says they have also referred a Facebook user for falsely promoting a wrong candidate number.

He says this is critical election misinforming and hence this action is for investigation against this person.