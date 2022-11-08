FEO publishes polling venue list

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has called on the public, political parties, government agencies, and other stakeholders to access the polling venue list in order to locate their venues.

The Fijian Elections Office has published the list for the 2022 General Election in accordance to Section 41 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2014.

The list contains the names of polling venues around the country and addresses of polling venues by division.

Saneem says voters should be fully aware of where to vote on Election Day to avoid any confusion about appearing at the wrong venue.

Saneem says each polling venue may have several polling stations to distribute voters and maintain a maximum of 650 voters per polling station.

He adds the list that is published will contain the names of all the polling venues that were approved by the Electoral Commission in 2021.

Saneem says following the issue of the Writ, if any venue becomes unavailable, the FEO will make arrangements and place notices accordingly.

He adds voters can also check their venues by texting their VoterCard number to 1500, upon which voters will receive a text containing details of where to vote.

Saneem states this is a free service for all mobile networks.

Voters can also use locate their Polling Venue by using the Polling Venue Locator to locate their polling place: services.feo.org.fj/PVL.

Printed copies of the Polling Venue List are available at the FEO headquarters and FEO divisional offices.

Voters can also access the complete list in today’s dailies as well as on the FEO website at www.feo.org.fj/polling-venue-list.