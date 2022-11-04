FEO monitoring promises made by political parties

Talanoa session at USP.

The introduction of the campaign period was designed to encourage political parties to release their manifestos.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says Fiji did not have an official campaign period previously, but in 2022 they have an official campaign period that starts one month before the first day the Writ can be issued.

Saneem says there is no legal deadline for a manifesto.

Saneem highlighted this during a talanoa session at the University of the South Pacific.

He was responding to a question by SODELPA’s Faith Grace about the time frame for a party to launch its manifesto.

“But it has not worked for possibly in the next election parties will know that they have this window of six months before where they can actually release their manifestos. And so it continues to evolve it’s not there in the law, and we cannot enforce it.”

Saneem says they are monitoring the promises being made by political parties.

He adds they will not hesitate to question the party or candidates to justify their funding as required by the law.