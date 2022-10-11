FEO issues notice to FijiFirst to remove campaign material

Pictured above is FijiFiirst campaign material at Suva Civic Carpark.

The Fijian Elections Office has this morning directed FijiFirst and Suva City Council to remove campaign material that has been placed on the Suva Civic carpark.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the FEO has noted that the Suva Civic carpark is not an approved designated area for placement of campaign materials.

Saneem says, therefore, FijiFirst has accordingly been directed to remove the material and they have been given until 4pm on Friday to do so.

He adds if the party fails to do so the Supervisor of Elections will consider further action according to the Electoral Act 2014.