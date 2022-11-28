FEO issues notice to a Facebook Account

[Source: FEO/ Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office has requested Facebook to shut down an account which is known by the name of “Jay Jay” on Facebook.

According to FEO, the account is spreading misinformation about candidate numbers for the election.

The FEO has specifically noted that there are now concerted attempts, particularly on Facebook and TikTok, to misrepresent the number of candidates in the elections so as to mislead voters into marking the ballot paper for different candidates as opposed to the candidate one wishes to vote for.

Since the Fijian Election is completely based on the numbers that candidates are assigned when it comes to marking of the ballot paper, it is absolutely important that the numbers of the candidates handed to the voters are correct and not misrepresented.

FEO says such matters are serious and goes to the heart of the election.

The FEO considers that, as social media platforms, Facebook and TikTok must pay more attention to such postings simply to uphold the integrity of the entire election.

The FEO in due course will be referring such matters to relevant authorities should they find such behaviours to be a concerted effort to undermine the integrity of the election.