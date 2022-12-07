FEO files complaint to Meta

The Fijian Elections Office has reported at least two Facebook accounts to Meta.

Saneem alleges that these accounts contain hate speech.

The SOE says the two accounts are namely, The People’s Transgender Alliance and Kaiviti.

“We have now reported to Facebook for Facebook to consider and remove because we saw it has a lot of hate speech in the comments of those pages.”

Saneem says it will be up to Facebook now to take action against these social media accounts.