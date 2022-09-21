FEO engages 100 staff for registration drive

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is stepping up its voter registration and voter card upgrades this weekend in the Central Division.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says over 100 staff will be deployed to various locations in the Central Division from Friday to reach as many people as possible.

“We’re now bringing it directly to your streets. We do not know the date for the election but what we do know is it can be an election next week. So this week maybe your last chance to register. Our teams are out there in 27 areas in the weekend with 100-plus staff, we are coming with all we’ve got.”

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [Source: Supplied]

Saneem says 96, 000 Fijians are yet to upgrade to the new voter card, following the last registration drive, of which, over 40,000 are from the Central Division.

The voter registration drive will be held from Friday to Sunday and the locations and times can be found on the FEO Facebook page.