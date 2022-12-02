FEO distributes voter instruction booklets

[Source: FEO]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is encouraging voters to get to know their choice of candidate for this year’s General Election.

Saneem and his team distributed voter instruction booklets at their voter service centre in the heart of the Capital City this afternoon.

The SOE says it is important that voters obtain a copy of the booklet.

He says it will also help them decide who to vote for.



343 candidates are contesting in the 2022 General Election and Fiji is 11 days away before heading to the polls to cast their votes.

Pre-polling will commence next Monday.