FEO dismisses complaint against Ro Filipe

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has dismissed a complaint against Ro Filipe Tuisawau which was lodged by the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is after a careful evaluation of the complaint and responses received from both parties.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party had lodged a complaint against its former member about his statement published by Fiji Village on the 31st of October 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

In the complaint, SODELPA alleged that Ro Filipe’s statement that Niko Nawaikula’s imprisonment was caused by a faction of SODELPA.

SODELPA had claimed that this information was false and FICAC has records that contradict the statement.

The party alleged that Ro Filipe’s comments were insinuating that it is acceptable to condone corrupt practices by Members of Parliament.

In reference to Section 114A (2) of the Electoral Act, the party had sought consideration to direct Ro Filipe and Fiji Village to remove the statement.

As per FEO’s complaints procedure, the complaint was referred to Ro Filipe and he was given time till November 5 to respond.

In Ro Filipe’s response to this complaint, he stated that the subject matter was reported in Fiji Village and the reporter quoted FICAC as the source of the media release.

Ro Filipe says he merely quoted this based on his reasonable assessment that such organizations were in normal discourse credible sources of such information.

He says it is important to explain to his voters the reason he resigned from SODELPA and he did not lie to mislead.

The Fijian Elections Office says the response was forwarded to SODELPA on November 7 and the party was given time until November 9 to reply in order to assist FEO in determining its decision.

It says no reply was provided by SODELPA and the complaint had been dismissed.