FEO deals with pre-poll issues

Voters at Nasirotu Village in Naitasiri. [Source: Fijian Elections Office/ Facebook]

Despite some delays and unfavourable weather were some of the issues that affected the opening day of pre-polling yesterday across the country.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office had to deal with several issues immediately to ensure that operations were not affected at some of the 149 venues that were used yesterday.

“Polling agents tried to introduce new procedures in one location, which we very quickly dealt with. We also had a situation where “How to vote” cards were issued during the queue in the polling station and we’ve also dealt with that. There are a few other minor issues that we will continue to deal with as we progress into the next few days.”

Saneem says 143 pre-poll venues will be open today for voting across the four divisions.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update on the FEO electronic dashboard, 7,487 people voted in 149 pre-polling stations yesterday.

A total of 77,907 Fijians are registered to vote in pre-poll at 613 venues across the country this week.