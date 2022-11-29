FEO concludes ballot paper production

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

The Fijian Elections Office has printed 795, 150 ballot papers.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says these includes 20, 000 ballot papers produced for postal voting, 106, 300 for pre-poll and 668, 850 ballot papers for Election Day.

“This 668, 850 ballot papers includes the ballot books that will be used for voting by people who are registered overseas but will be in Fiji on Election Day as they will be able to vote at the St Stephens Building in Suva.”

Saneem says the ballot paper production began on November 16th and continued 24/7 until yesterday.

“Throughout the printing process of course the MOG and political party reps had full access to the premises but the FEO staff and the Fiji Police were present 24/7 supervising the printing and monitoring the security situation within the printing process.”

Last night the final batch of ballot papers were transferred from Star Printery to the Fijian Elections Office warehouse at Laucala Beach.