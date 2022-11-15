FEO concerned over political parties’ readiness

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has raised concerns over certain political parties’ readiness for the 2022 General Election.

Saneem reiterates the 2022 General Election will take place on the second last possible date for the general election.

He says that the various political parties and their leaders have been calling for an election date from the beginning of the year.

The SoE says political parties and Fijians knew that the first possible date for the election was May 26th, further adding that despite ample time until November 14th, certain parties still fail to get their nominations ready.

“If you look at the account of nominations that have been filed, you will notice that a lot of the parties had to go back, redo their documents, bring it back, go back, redo their documents, come back and this places a question mark on their state of readiness considering that they’ve had since the 26th of May to prepare to nominate.”

He adds that a lot of the political parties left their nominations to the very end of the nomination period which resulted in their inability to replace candidates on time.

He also highlighted that on the last day, there was a big rush between parties to come in, and fulfill the nomination requirements for those that have been either rejected or withdrawn.