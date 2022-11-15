Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Full Coverage

Fijian Elections

FEO concerned over political parties’ readiness

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 15, 2022 3:13 pm

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has raised concerns over certain political parties’ readiness for the 2022 General Election.

Saneem reiterates the 2022 General Election will take place on the second last possible date for the general election.

He says that the various political parties and their leaders have been calling for an election date from the beginning of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

The SoE says political parties and Fijians knew that the first possible date for the election was May 26th, further adding that despite ample time until November 14th, certain parties still fail to get their nominations ready.

“If you look at the account of nominations that have been filed, you will notice that a lot of the parties had to go back, redo their documents, bring it back, go back, redo their documents, come back and this places a question mark on their state of readiness considering that they’ve had since the 26th of May to prepare to nominate.”

He adds that a lot of the political parties left their nominations to the very end of the nomination period which resulted in their inability to replace candidates on time.

He also highlighted that on the last day, there was a big rush between parties to come in, and fulfill the nomination requirements for those that have been either rejected or withdrawn.

FEO concerned over political parties’ readiness

Tuiteci's application denied due to a criminal conviction

Bainimarama slams bigoted article

Military’s work is to ensure stability: Naupoto

New Generation manifesto outlines 27 commitments

More advocacy needed on scholarships for persons with disabilities

Fiji Rice setting up a new rice mill in the West

Over a thousand delegates expected for World Hindi Conference

FEO approves 342 candidates

Police investigate alleged murder, calls for victim identification

People’s Alliance to launch manifesto this weekend

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

US and Russian spy chiefs meet face-to-face in Turkey

Lack of female athletes in sprint events: Miller

Free entry to Women’s IDC in Nausori

Ghana coach confident in young side

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

John Aniston, star of Days of Our Lives, dead at 89

Twilight star Taylor Lautner ties the knot 

48,000 California academic workers strike for higher wages

Kiwi Ferns and Jilaroos in WRLC final

Race to control House majority down to the wire

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Face time with Xi Jinping 'a successful outcome': Albanese

Dua Lipa denies she is performing at Qatar World Cup

Long and difficult path ahead: Zelensky in Kherson

R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall

Jeff Bezos pledges to give away most of his wealth

Afghan supreme leader orders full implementation of sharia law

Plans for solar farm in Batiri

The fundamental right to vote needs to be exercised fearlessly: Raj

FijiFirst, a future-looking party: Sayed-Khaiyum

Lewis Capaldi beats Ed Sheeran chart record

Beddoes documents failed to meet deadline

US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China

FICAC to call 23 witnesses in Rasova’s case

Turuva relishes World Cup experience

2022 Election Day gazetted as a public holiday

Rasaku and Naikore up for World Rugby awards

Takayawas to compete in Japan

Appeals and objections now open

Three dead, two others wounded in University of Virginia shooting

Alba set for third World Cup

Kumar emphasizes on the importance of gender equality

MSAF raises funds for Fiji Cancer Society

BTS’ RM announces new album Indigo; to release on December 2

Varun Dhawan to perform live at IFFI 2022

India Lockdown to premiere at International Film Festival

Lisa Cole re-applies for Kulas job

Deputy PM praises Toa Samoa

Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested

Fiji part of Global women and sports conference

Kamikamica is an impetuous person: Bainimarama

Candidate demographics to be released tomorrow

First time for female refs at FIFA World Cup

Punjas Medical Center to offer more services soon

Women still internalize patriarchy: Raj

‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022

Rasova’s trial to commence next year

Seedlings to improve farmer’s livelihoods

Uunchai shows 50% growth on Day 3 at the box office

Biden and Xi to meet amid G20 tensions

Appeals and objections on candidate nominations open tomorrow

Naiqama praises young Bati players

Russia guilty of war crimes in Kherson: Zelensky

Nasau named Pacific Four MVP

Candidate nominations close

Unity Fiji nominates 46 provisional candidates

All People’s Party nominates 14

Rishi Sunak promises to call out Putin's regime at G20

Warid back in PA line up

FLP files three more candidate nominations

No other capable leader: Bainimarama

Body of teen recovered

Ronaldo felt betrayed by Man United

Vosanibola’s trial moved to next year

Israeli air strikes in Syria kill two soldiers, wound three

Prakash’s closing submission moved to Monday

Democrats clinch control of US Senate with win in Nevada

Tony Adams withdraws with an injury

Ministry wants more women graduates in the workforce

Constitution and Acts need to change: Hawea

Viwa villagers to travel conveniently to other parts of Fiji

Cruise ship with 800 COVID-positive passengers docks in Sydney

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

Six dead, dozens wounded in Turkey explosion

Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility Award

Biden readies for ‘a horrible two years’ if GOP takes control of Congress

We need more international meets: Kumar

Boost for Army’s Commanders XVs

England wins T20 World Cup title

Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in ‘Black Panther

272 candidate nominations approved

Republicans anger over midterm election failings

Objections and appeals opens tomorrow

Rabuka’s land comment ‘utter nonsense’: Sayed-Khaiyum

Taniguchi pleads for support from women’s groups

Fijian practitioners encouraged to give back to their country

Fiji is well-placed for double-digit growth in 2022

Exercise Pacific Wave 2022 to boost preparedness

Fijians utilize feedback line

Third place finish for Kulas

54 NFP nominations approved, one rejected

We Unite Fiji Party files 21 candidate nominations

Support rendered to former Suva Volleyball leaders

FijiFirst candidates appointed on merit

Former player gives insight on how Pakistan can win

Democrats retain control of US Senate after win in Nevada

AG urges the health sector to work collectively

Macuata celebrates President’s first anniversary

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan detained by customs officials at Mumbai airport: Reports

Why Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

People rescued from cars after floods hit Valencia, Spain

Kulas settle for a draw

Rabuka must be blind: Bainimarama

No ill-feeling: Vosarogo

Weather talks dominate T20 final hype

Heavy rainfall may lead to flash-flooding

Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting, stabbing in Auckland

The Clash guitarist and founding member dies aged 65

Dallas air show crash: Two World War Two planes collide in mid-air

Search for hit and run driver continues

France strike late to see off South Africa

Teen swept away by strong currents

War not over yet, officials warn as Ukraine celebrates

Gunners move five points clear from City

Alec Baldwin sues to ‘clear his name’ in movie set killing

Man arrested for alleged stealing

Girl group TLC pulls out of Friday Jams Live

FEO approves 99 candidates

Banks showing interest in paying off student loans

PA committed to improving quality of life

Fijians urged to vote for stability

Businessman files independent candidacy

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

Tuisue sees red in Flying Fijians loss

Crichton sends Samoa to historic final

Bees stun reigning EPL champs

Six PNG players rested, fixture changes

Final T20 World Cup battle set for tonight

Son Heungmin named despite injury

Italy secures historic win over Australia

England score seven tries to overwhelm Japan

New Zealand wins sixth World Cup title in thriller

US midterms: Senate race neck and neck as Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona

Twitter drama continues with blue-tick confusion

We have the desire to become better: Cotter

Opposition incapable of managing the Fijian economy: Bulitavu

France wins WRWC third place playoff

Takeoff: Drake and Justin Bieber join fans at Atlanta memorial to Migos rapper

Fijian Prince hungry for more

Free WiFi and Walesi at Suva Market

Pakistan riding high on confidence

Auckland liquor store owner claims man ‘teaching’ kids how to rob his store

PA confident in support from Fijians

Messi in for fifth World Cup

Choose a party that provides good leadership: Narube

Fijians show interest in Walesi Digital carnival

Lautoka Mill produces over 47, 600 tonnes of sugar

Sylvester Stallone tries to rewind the clock in Paramount’s ‘Tulsa King’

Cruise ship with 800 COVID cases docks in Sydney after touring NZ

Man dies in road accident

Flying Fijians focus on three main areas

Celebrations as Kyiv takes back key city Kherson

Kangaroos through to RLWC final

Telea earns All Blacks first cap

FijiFirst policies have benefitted every Fijian: Seruiratu

USA players arrive in Doha

Kiran not to be taken seriously: Sayed-Khaiyum

Pokemon's Ash Ketchum wins world championship

Nick Cannon is set to welcome his 12th child

U.S. stops taking student debt forgiveness applications after ruling

Political parties take part in logistics workshop

‘The Fabelmans’ is Steven Spielberg’s super-director origin story

Kentucky elections decided by coin toss

PA submits 55 candidate nominations

US President Joe Biden says efforts ‘more urgent than ever’

Toyah Cordingley: Will reward help find her killer?

Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comedian, dead at 76

Tiffany Trump’s wedding assembles a family

All Peoples Party files candidate nominations

Lau communities urged to be on alert

Vote FijiFirst for stability: PM

Law firm responds to Qiliho’s statement

Ireland Test a blessing for Flying Fijians

Nawaqanitawase set for Wallabies debut

Belgium World Cup squad named

England’s fastest bowler struggling with injury

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Carnival to be a one-stop-shop for all

Young Matildas outclass Kulas

FijiFirst files 55 candidate nominations

SODELPA files candidates’ nomination, another member withdraws

Team Fiji aims for better ranking in Pacific Games

1,808 postal vote applications approved

FEO dismisses complaint against Ro Filipe

Do not project your personal views: Rabuka