FEO completes 386 polling venues for pre-poll

As of 3pm today the pre-poll voter turnout for day one stands at 65.75% for 137 venues.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the number of venues has increased however the percentage has not moved much.

The Fijian Elections Office in three days has completed 386 polling venues for pre-poll.

“Today alone we have finished 94 venues and as we speak the FEO teams are on the ground and are currently conducting pre-poll for 33 venues, while another seven venues will vote later in the afternoon.”

Saneem says tomorrow being day four, they will be having 15,245 voters eligible to vote in 116 venues.

He adds as of 3 pm today the turnout for day two stands at 68.89% in 94 venues out of the 143 that voted yesterday.

The SoE says they are yet to get information from about 49 venues, where teams are still out in the areas where there is no connectivity.

The FEO continues to urge Fijians to make their vote count.