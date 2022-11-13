FEO approves 99 candidates

[File Photo]

There are now 99 approved candidates for the General Election on December 14th.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says following the verification exercise, he has approved 41 nominations submitted by the Fiji Labour Party, whilst three nominations remain pending for further verification.

He adds he has approved 51 nominations from the National Federation Party whilst four nominations remain to be further verified.

Article continues after advertisement

The SOE says the nomination by independent candidate, Ravinesh Reddy has also been approved.

Candidate nominations will close at 12pm tomorrow.