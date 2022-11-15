FEO approves 342 candidates

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has approved 342 candidates for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says only the FijiFirst and People’s Alliance have 55 candidates each, while the Social Democratic Liberal Party and National Federation Party have 54 candidates each.

He says Fiji Labour Party has 45 candidates, Unity Fiji has 38 candidates, We Unite Fiji Party has 21 candidates, All People’s Party with 14 candidates, New Generation Party has five candidates and there are two independent candidates.

Article continues after advertisement

“In this election, there are 56 females who have been nominated and 287 males that will be contesting the election. In comparison, in 2018, we had 56 females and 179 males. So the male to female ratio is 83 percent are males and 16 percent females.”

Saneem says 12 candidate nominations were rejected while two were withdrawn.

The SOE says the focus now turns to the objections and appeals process from 8 am today.

He says objections and appeals must be lodged at the FEO no later than 4 pm.