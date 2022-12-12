FEO announces change of venues

Yet Sen Secondary is the new venue for those voters who were scheduled to cast their ballots at the Vatuwaqa Primary School.

Voters who were scheduled to cast their ballots at the Vatuwaqa Primary School in Suva on Wednesday will now move to Yat Sen Secondary School, which is located nearby.

This change has come about because a section of the Vautwaqa Primary was destroyed by fire earlier this morning.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has also announced changes to some other polling stations around the country.

In the Central Division, Discover Fiji Tour Tourist Centre will now be voting at Raiwaqa Settlement Ground FEO shed.

Those who were to vote at Latter Day Saints Church Hall Wailoku will be voting at Sailoama Methodist Church ground FEO tent and voters from Latter Day Saint College Tamavua will have to vote at the Tamavua Feeder Road roundabout FEO shed.

Lovers Car and Rental shed will now be the new venue for those registered at the Latter-Day Saints church hall Nakasi.

Latter Day Saint Church Hall in Nadera is also now out, and the new venue is Nadera ground FEO shed.

Waisasavu Kusitino Church Hall voters will now poll at Waisasavu Village FEO shed

Naitonitoni Agricultural FEO shed takes over from Naitonitoni Agricultural Station.

There is a name change and the Tamavua Primary School is now Jagindar Singh Primary School and voting will continue here.

Urata Arya Ved Pachar Mandali voters move to Urata Ramayan Mandir FEO shed.

Naidi Community Hall is replaced by Naidi Catholic Hall, while Wailevu Sanatan Dharam Mandli FEO shed takes over from Lajonia Shopping Centre

Namoli community Hall in Labasa is replaced by Namoli mobile community kindergarten.

Voua Village FEO shed is taken over by Voua Community Hall and Navoli Sangam School is the new venue for those registered to vote at the Navoli Sangam School FEO shed.