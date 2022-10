[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office has accredited the first member of the Multinational Observer Group.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the member is now in the country as a long-term observer of the general election.

Saneem says more members of the group will be in the country in due course.

The Supervisor of Elections says the coordinator of the MOG will be in the country soon.