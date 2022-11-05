Faith Grace walks out of SODELPA AGM

Social Democratic Liberal Party Provisional Candidate Faith Grace walked out of the party’s Special General Meeting this hour.

Grace was not ready to accept a single nomination for the Party’s Deputy Leader position.

Aseri Radrodro was acting in this position and some members including Grace did not approve to have Radrodro the lone candidate for this position.

Grace says she wants at least two people vying for this position.

She also says moving Radrodro as the Deputy Leader was not in today’s meeting agenda.

She says she wants to see a woman also vying for this position.