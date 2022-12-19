Fact check social media info: SODELPA

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is calling on Fijians to fact check information, especially ones that are floating on social media.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says this follows information written on social media platforms saying they have signed and formed a coalition with certain parties.

Gavoka says they haven’t confirmed anything so far as the final offers from the People’s Alliance Party and the Fiji First Party will be taken to its Management Board in order for a decision to be finalized.

They will continue to engage with both the Fiji First and the People’s Alliance today on the requirements they have outlined in forming a coalition.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party ensures that the outcome of the negotiations they make will be the best for Fiji.