Exercise your right tomorrow: Saneem

Pre-polling at Vio Island Lautoka. [File]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is calling on Fijians to exercise their right tomorrow and come out in numbers.

On the eve of the 2022 General Election, Saneem says this is an important part of our democratic process.

He says that it’s not just a mark on the ballot paper but it will determine who makes decisions for citizens in the next four years.

Saneem adds people will also need to take an umbrella and a bottle of water in case the lines are long.