Exercise your right to vote: Welsh

[File Photo]

The outgoing Deputy British High Commissioner to Fiji Paul Welsh says the General Election is a wonderful event for any democracy and people should exercise their right to vote.

Welsh who has served for the past two years in Fiji says an election is an important part for any country and this is an opportunity for people to shape their future direction.

Article continues after advertisement

“And I just want the best for a country that’s close to my heart so whatever you decide but I think the main thing is that people get out and vote particularly young people I think what we see not just in Fiji but everywhere else in the world some people ask them the question why does it matter to me, of course it matters.”

Welsh had hoped to stay on and see the December 14th election take place.

The blackout period will be on Monday December 12 and Tuesday December 13th respectively, where parties will not be able to do any campaigning.