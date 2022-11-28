Exercise your democratic right and vote: Tudravu

Exercise your democratic right and vote for what you feel is the right government to lead Fiji for the next four years.

Former Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says people normally talk after election which will be of no use as they need to head to the polls next month.

Nine political parties are contesting this year’s General Election and Tudravu says Fijians should always choose the best party they feel can lead Fiji forward.

Article continues after advertisement

“People normally come and talk after election complaining about this and that. Our priority now is to take ourselves to the polling booth, go and elect the government that you want. I hope that we don’t resort and take the laws into our own hands. We go there and if you want to show your frustrations, or your support or your opposition to the current government, just go to the booths.”

The Tailevu Provincial Council Chair says they are neutral and continue to encourage the people of Tailevu to vote in this year’s General Election.

The 2022 General Election will be held on Wednesday 14th of next month.