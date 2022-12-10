Equality for all

Majority of political parties in Fiji fail to have a deeper understanding of inclusivity, equal rights, and human rights of democratic principles.

This was highlighted by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center coordinator Shamima Ali during a joint press conference today.

Ali claims there is little emphasis from political parties on improving the status of human rights in Fiji.

“It’s very perfunctory as an aside, we will include all these things but they’ve never gone deeper into it and I fear for that, I am very concerned about that.”

FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh says terms on human rights used in manifestos sound profound and inclusive but it is evident that on the back end of it, even members of those political parties would not have understood the other terms that relate to human rights.

“For that matter, it’s a bit too late now but for those of us who have worked in the rights movement, women’s rights group,LGBTQI+ communities our doors are always open for consultations and discussions.”

Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network Chief Executive and Human Rights Activist, Isikeli Vulavou echoed similar sentiments.

“We are hopeful that whichever party that comes into power will treat every Fijian citizens equally and they will also ensure the human rights for all that they uphold, respect and protect the human rights for all and especially marginalized communities.”

The theme for this year’s International Human Rights Day is “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All.”