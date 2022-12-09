Ensure employees vote: Batiweti

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti

Business operators and employers are urged to ensure no staff is hindered from casting their vote on Election Day next week.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says this advice applies specifically to businesses that will be open on December 14th.

“It’s important that they support this effort to allow employees to go out in large numbers to vote. Obviously the business has to run but these business people are experts in their fields and therefore will know how to mitigate the process on the day.”

Batiweti says necessary steps must be taken to ensure that employees are given ample time to exercise their civic duty and vote on Election Day, which comes by only once every four years.