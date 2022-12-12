Employers urged to give ample to for staff to vote

The Suva Retailers Association is urging business owners to allow their staff ample time to cast their vote on Wednesday.

With polling stations to open from 7.30 am for the General Election, Association Secretary Shailendra Narayan says they are also reminding employers that it’s the right of their employees to participate in this process.

Narayan says from their understanding, business owners have worked out a plan with their staff.

“Basically we do have ample staff and we can do a rotation on that basis. A couple of staff can go do the voting while the rest are here so forth.”



He adds that a number of businesses will be open in the capital city on Wednesday which is also a public holiday.