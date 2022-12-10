Eligible Fijians urged to vote

People’s Alliance Candidate Rajendra Prasad is urging Fijians to head to the polls and make it count in this year’s General Election. [Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

People’s Alliance Candidate Rajendra Prasad is urging Fijians to head to the polls and make it count in this year’s General Election.

Prasad while speaking during the People’s Alliance rally at Syria Park in Nausori today says families who are planning for occasions this Wednesday should postpone it as this is the only time Fijians can decide on what party to lead Fiji for the next four years.

With only three days into Election Day, Prasad says it’s crucial that all eligible Fijians vote to bring in change for the better.

“Let us give this election priority. We should pledge that the 14 of December will just be for us going to vote. We should not do any weddings or volleyball competitions and this should be discussed in the village and our settlements.”



People’s Alliance Candidate Rajendra Prasad speaking during the People’s Alliance rally at the Syria Park in Nausori today.

Prasad says he has sacrificed his work to help Fijians who have been victims of the current government.

The PAP rally continues at Syria Park in Nausori.