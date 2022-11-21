Health workers urged to apply for postal voting

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is urging health workers to take advantage of postal voting.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, urged Fijians to make use of this process as postal ballot applications close this Wednesday.

Saneen says there will be no polling stations at hospitals, so it is important that voters employed in the medical sector who are working on Election Day apply for a postal ballot.

Saneem says patients in the hospital who will not be able to make it to the designated polling venue can also apply for postal voting.

“If you know that you have been booked into the hospital for surgery, delivery or other matter and you know on 14th December or close to 14th December you might not be able to make it to the polling venue on that day then you apply for postal vote now, it will be delivered to you. But if say on the 13th you get into an accident and you are in the hospital on the 14th then you miss out on voting.”

Saneem is urging bus drivers and restaurant employees to apply for postal voting.

The deadline for applications is November 23rd at 5 pm.