Electoral Commission assures of manual vote counting

The Electoral Commission says it has been receiving complaints from a number of individuals demanding manual counting of the votes for the 2022 General Election.

The Commission states it has taken note of the contents of the complaints and assures all registered voters that the counting of votes is being done manually.

This was also addressed by the Supervisor of Elections recently in his statement to the media that the counting of ballot papers is done manually.

The Commission further notes that these are complaints and comments made in regards to the anomaly in the FEO Results App.

The Commission confirms that the FEO Results App is not used to count votes but is used to upload the data after the protocol of results is entered in the Result Management Information System.

The anomaly in the FEO Results App has been rectified and the Final Results are now being published with the correct data.