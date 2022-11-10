Election system not to be compromised: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem (far left) at the Centre for Training and Development in Suva.

Presiding officers for the General Election were today told not to invent or improvise the process to suit themselves on Election Day.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem reiterated this to the officers while opening their refresher training at the Centre for Training and Development in Suva.

He says 2924 presiding officers will be undergoing the same training to ensure that all polling stations operate with consistency and that the Fijian Elections Office established processes and procedures are followed in the same manner at all polling stations around the country.

“On Election Day, there will be officials who will be looking to you for guidance. They will be polling agents who will come to you for guidance. They will be police officers who will come to you for guidance. They may be venue coordinators who will also come to you for guidance. They will trust you to give them the right information.”

Saneem advised the officers to read and be aware of the presiding officer’s manual content.

He adds that 7566 election officials will be involved, 613 pre-poll venues, and 855 election venues.

The SOE states that presiding officers would be engaging with as many as 650 voters.

Saneem says Election Day is a special moment for voters and it must run without any hiccups and it is their responsibility to ensure a smooth transition.