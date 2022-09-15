The Fijian Elections Office today launched its Election Readiness Survey Report for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says teams that conducted the survey travelled across Fiji to gauge people’s responses from August 1 to 15, where 8,154 people were engaged.

He adds the report revealed that 96 percent of the people who were surveyed are aware of where they will be voting and four percent did not know where their polling station is.

Saneem says interestingly, that the report also highlights that only 35 percent are aware of all registered political parties, 51 percent are aware of some political parties while 13 percent aren’t aware at all.

He however adds that in some cases, people know the person they would want to vote for but not necessarily the party they belong to.

The Supervisor of Elections says that there is a concern that people might go into the poll without being aware party approaches and what different parties stand for.

This as it has been noted that there may not be enough sufficient material available from different political parties for voters to make their judgment on who they will vote for.

Saneem says part of the group that aren’t well aware are the elderly who don’t have access to parties’ campaign materials that are often streamed on social media page such as Facebook.

He adds that the report also revealed that one percent of those surveyed indicated they will not be voting at the 2022 General Election.

The SOE says the FEO team will be conducting more awareness and pushing out election information to ensure Fijians are well informed.