Election outcome reflects will of people: Prasad

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad outcome of the 2022 General Election reflects the will of the people.

Prasad highlighted this at a joint press conference with People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, as they now looking forward to their next step.

He has acknowledged those who voted for the opposition parties.

“We found that people were just great. They welcomed our candidates. They welcomed us as political party leaders and I just want to say that the people were great and I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank everyone who attended our meetings, who helped us to reach out to others. At the end of the day we have an outcome which reflects the will of the people with respect to votes the opposition parties have got. “

Prasad also acknowledged the 54 candidates who contested the General Election under their party banner.