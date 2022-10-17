Election familiarization programme for interested observers

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is providing opportunities for members of the public to learn and observe the 2022 General Election through an election familiarization programme.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem announced an election visitor programme this afternoon which will allow up to 35 participants to learn more about the manner in which the election is conducted.

Saneem says they will select 20 locals as they are also anticipating some participants from overseas.

He adds from the outside, the General Election appears to be just polling, counting and results but is in fact a massive exercise.

“During the 50 days after the announcement of the election date, the Fijian Election Office will be conducting about 664 processes and between that 50 days period, we have about 112 media events and so forth. So the participants will be able to see most of these processes particularly centred near to the Election Day.”

Those who are interested can obtain more information from the official website of the Fijian Election Office.