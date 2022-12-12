Election Day plan outlined

[Source: FEO/ Facebook]

Fijians who are registered to vote on Election Day, have been reminded the voting will cease at 6pm on Wednesday.

There have been instances in the past where people have turned up late and wanted to vote.

However, the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says his team will accommodate all who have followed proper procedures before the polling time ceases.

“On Wednesday, polling stations will start operation at 7.30 am and remain open until 6 pm until the last voter who is in the queue.”

Saneem says the polling venues, just like in the past, will convert to counting centres.

“After the last voter at 6pm has voted, polling stations will then turn into counting centres. They will start counting ballots right there and then. They will be counted manually. We have put up a video of counting 200 ballots. They will count and the results at the polling stations will be the final results for the election for that polling station.”

The SoE has also clarified what will happen as provisional results pour in throughout the night on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

“First thing the PO will do once the results are ready, they will call the results centre and give provisional results, that is the called-in results. The reason why it is called provisional, it could have errors. Someone said 68, you didn’t hear 68 and someone might have typed 88 So those are some of the errors that may happen. We are not going to hide the fact, it is true, it’s human nature to make errors and then the next morning at 7 am, we will stop giving provisional results and start entering results again.”

The Fijian Elections Office anticipates the final results to be announced by Sunday.



