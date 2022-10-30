Election date confirmed

[File Photo]

Fiji’s General Election will be held on December 14th.

This morning, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Bainimarama advised the President that the election will take place on the said date.

He also advised that the dissolution of Parliament will be effective from today.

The next step will see Ratu Wiliame announce the writ of election, a day after which the candidate nominations open and closes 12 days after the writ has been announced.

18 days after the writ will be the candidate ball draw, where each party will find out what number their candidate has been assigned for the polling day.

The black out period will be on Monday December, 12 and Tuesday December 13th respectively, where parties will not be able to do any campaigning.