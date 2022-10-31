Election clock activated

The Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, has activated the Election Clock

During a media brief, Saneem says the clock is significant as certain activities in the build-up to December 14 will need to take place at a specific time.

He says this includes nominations, appeals, and other deadlines related to the election.

Media officials were told to sync their time with the election clock.

The Supervisor of Elections says in a few hours from now, once the election clock strikes 6 pm, voter registration and changing of voter details will stop.

He urges Fijians who wish to amend their details and those still interested in voting to do so now.