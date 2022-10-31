Election blackout period: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [Source: Supplied]

Only political parties will be required to delete online campaign materials during the election blackout period.

This has been clarified by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

He says it will not be mandatory for media organizations to delete political party articles from their website two days before Election Day.

“For political parties, of course- they have to comply with that and we’ve made necessary training to them but for media, we will not ask you to take down materials because it’s already published.”

Saneem says from today, only accredited media organizations will be allowed to cover its press conferences and the media has been alerted a week ago to submit their applications.

He adds that the Fiji Police Force will provide security on Election Day.

The blackout period will be on Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13th.