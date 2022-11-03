Election, a numbers game: Tabuya

PA Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya during a political party meeting at Raibevu settlement in Tacirua on Tuesday night.

Politics is about winning, says People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya.

This was part of her response to a question raised during a political party meeting at Raibevu settlement in Tacirua on Tuesday night.

Tabuya was questioned as to why PA was accepting candidates who had deserted their political parties.

“It happens, it’s politics- there are reasons that politicians do what they need to do but you hit the nail on the head when you mentioned that it’s about winning, we cannot complain and cannot bring change unless we are in government.”

Tabuya says some former MPs have opted to join PA because they believe in the party’s leadership and the votes they had obtained are needed for a win.

She adds that the election is a numbers game and political parties are putting in place strategies to assist them secure seats in Parliament.

The PA provisional candidate says the party promises to be different and will take into account the interests of every Fijian.

Tabuya also highlighted that the party will not categorize people based on religion or ethnicity because this is ungodly.