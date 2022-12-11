Duru launches last minute attack, SODELPA is a snake says Tabuya

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru (left), People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya.

In a last minute attack, the People’s Alliance, Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says the current PA’s leadership has proven again that they’re untrustworthy and unreliable.

Duru says with two members of the PA fronting court for vote-buying allegations, they are again faced with another investigation on compliance issues.

Duru claims these are the same things they were doing before leaving SODELPA, and it proves that snakes do not change into doves.

The SODELPA General Secretary says instead of owning their incompetence and ignorance of the Electoral Act, they dare attack him for pointing it out.

However, the People’s Alliance Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya says SODELPA is like a haunted house from a horror movie.

“SODELPA is that haunted house. We’ve abandoned it and just when you think nothing of it, they file a three-page complaint to the Fijian Elections Office about our manifesto. I mean if it sounds like a snake. It moves like a snake then you don’t have to wait for it to bite to know it is a snake.”

Tabuya also claims SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka did not want a coalition with the People’s Alliance.