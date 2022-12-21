Duru calls for deferment, wants new voting

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru has sought the deferment of the first Parliament sitting for the new Government, scheduled for today.

In a twist of events, Duru has written a letter addressed to the Secretary-General to Parliament requesting a deferment, citing anomalies by SODELPA members who voted for the party to partner with the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party to form the government.

This comes after Duru stated last night that he had resigned as party GS.

He says given the importance of the process in choosing the next government, he, therefore, advises that the initial result of the votes by the SODELPA Management Board be deemed null and void.

Duru says more time is needed to rectify the anomalies and processes in deciding the party’s coalition partner.

We are trying to get a comment from Duru and SODELPA on the contents of the letter.

We also are trying to ascertain if Duru still has the authority to pen the letter as he had earlier said he had resigned as party GS.