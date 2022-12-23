Drama unfolds at meeting

There is more drama at the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board Meeting, with some board members not allowed to enter the venue.

Jimmy Savu, who claims that he is a board member, says he has been denied entry because he missed out on two meetings.

Savu says he’s been told that he’s been replaced by an alternative member.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that he was part of the meeting that decided on SODELPA joining the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party for a coalition to form government on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the media officer for SODELPA has also been told to remain outside.

A few others who came were also told the same.

The meeting today will determine the direction SODELPA will take in their urge to form the next government.

Following the vote earlier this week, outgoing General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru claimed that some board members’ votes were invalid as their membership had expired.

This is a developing story.