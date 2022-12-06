Don’t choose popularity, but what is needed: Naucabalavu

Unity Fiji candidate Ratu Jope Naucabalavu

Don’t choose popularity, choose what is needed.

These were the words of Unity Fiji candidate Ratu Jope Naucabalavu during a campaign rally in Tamavua-i-cake last night.

Speaking to the community members at the rally, Naucabalavu emphasized the importance of their votes and the need for change.

Article continues after advertisement

The Unity Fiji candidate told the community that change can only come about once people change their mindset about who to follow, adding that the party has experienced and well-qualified leaders.

He highlighted the changes Unity Fiji will bring about once elected into government, which include free education being extended to the tertiary level up to the final year, forgiving all the TELS loans, reimbursement of FNPF COVID withdrawals, and removal of the “no jab, no job” policy.

“This needs to be discussed as a family, with our children before we cast our votes on the 14th of December, we need to choose wisely which party should govern this country in the next four years.”

Unity Fiji party leader Savenaca Narube, who was also in attendance, told the people at the community hall that the party has a clean record and that he has not participated in any coups.

Narube highlighted to the community members the various proposed policies in the party’s manifesto.