Do not project your personal views: Rabuka

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, says their stance on land ownership and equal distribution of lease money will be outlined in their manifesto.

Rabuka’s party is yet to release its manifesto.

Rabuka had recently admitted while in the Northern Division that land is safe under the 2013 constitution.

Article continues after advertisement

PA’s provisional candidate also stated that The People’s Alliance will maintain equal distribution of lease money.

These were both introduced by the ruling government.

When asked yesterday, Rabuka says he wants party members to only highlight the views of the party.

“I am encouraging the members not to project their own personal views because we would like to work together on the finalization of the manifesto, which will have the final party position on land.”

The People’s Alliance has announced its 55 provisional candidates.