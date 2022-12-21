Do not bully us: Kepa

Former party leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has sounded a warning to its coalition partners not to bully them.

Former party leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa says despite having a three-seat minority in the coalition with The People’s Alliance and National Federation Party, SODELPA will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament.

“We are the smallest in the coalition partner and I hope you are going to look after us, you are not going to bully us, because we can be bullies too.”

Kepa says a tough road lies ahead for the country and called on the nation for its prayers and support.

SODELPA will be represented in Parliament by former Party leader, Viliame Gavoka, Aseri Radrodro and Ifereimi Vasu.