Different people caused conflict in SODELPA: Ro Teimumu

SODELPA candidate Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Ro Teimumu Kepa says her party trusted People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka to lead the party until 2022.

However, she said it was unfortunate that Rabuka decided to jump off SODELPA’s ship.

The Rewa paramount chief last night revealed that Rabuka wanted to join SODELPA in 2014 but this idea was rejected by the party and its supporters because he orchestrated the first coup in Fiji.

Thus, this changed, and SODELPA allowed Rabuka to join the party in 2018.

“You all know that SODELPA initially started from the Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewenivanua and a dove is part of the party’s logo. We all know about the features of a dove, it is an obedient bird. So when SODELPA started in 2014, different types of animals joined in and it included tigers, lions, monkeys, snakes and other animals that you know of, this caused a lot of turmoil in the party.”

Ro Teimumu adds that this caused a lot of conflicts and instability in SODELPA, but the party weathered all these challenges.

She states that the party stands proud as it is one of the political parties in Fiji that is capable of looking after the rights and well-being of every Fijian.