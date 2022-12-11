Desperation becomes obvious: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on National Federation Party supporter Richard Naidu if he wants to go and see open heart surgeries being performed at the Lautoka Hospital.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to various claims by Naidu during a rally in Nasinu.

The NFP supporter says open heart surgeries have never happened, despite evidence already being made public.

Just hours before the blackout period kicked in, the NFP’s staunchest supporter made allegations.

“This government keeps pretending that the education system is fine, that the health system is fine. You’ve heard Dr. Fatiaki and to tell us every day about heart surgeries that never happened.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has denounced the claims.

“There are people who have benefitted from it. There are people who are actually on government Facebook page who said I have open heart surgery. Why do these people lie so much. They are so desperate. They are going around everywhere lying about cost of living. Lying about how they will bring down the cost of onions , price of flour , there’s no open heart surgery being done, nothing’s been done in Fiji, they are so desperate.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the desperation of the opposition is becoming more obvious.

“These people are not states people. They are not states men and women. They are essentially people who just want to grab power at any cost.”

Since October, open-heart surgeries have been performed at Lautoka Hospital by Aspen Medical.While specialists from overseas are carrying out surgeries, Aspen says plans are already in place for local health professionals to do the work.